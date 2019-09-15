Very few people can claim to have seen their faces up in lights in New York City’s legendary Times Square.
Nora Hendricks, of Dubuque, accomplished that feat before she was 3 years old.
On Saturday, the 2-year-old stood with her mother and grandmother as her face towered above onlookers in the heart of New York City.
For Jessica Hendricks, Nora’s mother, it always will be the perfect reminder that her daughter, who has Down syndrome, can accomplish anything.
“Her disability doesn’t limit her in any way,” Jessica said. “Down syndrome will not hold her back.”
Nora was picked to have her picture displayed in Times Square as part of the annual National Down Syndrome Society’s Buddy Walk event, which raises money for the organization and programs aiding people with the congenital disorder.
Jessica said Nora’s was one of several pictures that were submitted to the organization for consideration. From 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., several pictures of people with Down syndrome were shown on a large screen at Times Square.
Nora’s was shown for 10 minutes, starting at 9:50 a.m.
Jessica said she didn’t have many expectations when she submitted her daughter’s photo for consideration. But she’s not exactly surprised Nora was picked.
“I never thought this would be something that we would be doing by any means,” Jessica said. “She’s getting the praise that she really deserves.”
On Friday, Nora, Jessica and Susan Bringhurst, Nora’s grandmother, set out to explore the Big Apple. They took in all the usual attractions, like touring the Statue of Liberty and watching the live recording of “The Today Show,” where Nora got to take a picture with singer Meghan Trainor.
“She has been having a really good time, and she gets so much attention everywhere we go,” Bringhurst said. “She’s really taking in the spotlight well.”
Jessica said she hopes her daughter can inspire other families who have children with Down syndrome.
To Jessica, her daughter already has risen above her disorder, and she hopes Nora can continue to inspire others for years to come.
“I feel like Nora is extra special in many ways,” Jessica said. “She brings a light about her, and she shares it with everyone she is around.”