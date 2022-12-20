POTOSI, Wis. — Authorities said one person was injured Friday in a crash outside Potosi.
Kelsey Borcherding, 29, of Lancaster, sustained minor injuries in the crash, according to a Monday press release from the Grant County Sheriff’s Department. The release does not specify if she was taken to a hospital.
The crash happened at about 12:20 a.m. Friday on County Road N near East Park Lane. The release states that authorities who arrived on scene spoke with Alex Taylor, 32, of rural Potosi, who reported the one-vehicle crash.
“Taylor led deputies to believe that she did not have contact with the driver of the vehicle on the night of the crash,” the release states.
An investigation found that Borcherding was driving the vehicle involved in the crash, the release states. Borcherding told authorities she had lost control of her vehicle on a slippery road before striking an embankment.
“Borcherding went on to confess that she had spoken with Taylor on the night of the crash and that she had used Taylor’s phone to contact her father,” the release states. “Deputies followed up with Taylor who admitted to obstructing officers.”
Borcherding was cited with failure to report an accident, failure to maintain control, operating while suspended and failure to wear a seat belt.