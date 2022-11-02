PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., warned a crowd Tuesday in Platteville about what he sees as Democrats’ anti-patriotic views and manipulative tactics.

The two-term senator said during a campaign stop that Democrats had indoctrinated children and the public via schools and the media and that his Democratic opponent in the Nov. 8 election — Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes — was complicit in intentionally dividing the nation.

(1) comment

mwoody1955@aol.com

Ron Johnson is a perfect example of what is wrong in Washington. Can’t think for himself. Toes the party line. Gave tax breaks to the wealthy. And now blames our problems on our educators? Newsflash Ron. You are the problem not our teachers.

