PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., warned a crowd Tuesday in Platteville about what he sees as Democrats’ anti-patriotic views and manipulative tactics.
The two-term senator said during a campaign stop that Democrats had indoctrinated children and the public via schools and the media and that his Democratic opponent in the Nov. 8 election — Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes — was complicit in intentionally dividing the nation.
Johnson referred to the election as “literally a fight for the soul of this country” and asked local supporters for even more fervor than they showed in 2020.
He pointed to comments by Barnes in 2021, in which the lieutenant governor referred to slavery’s role in the founding of America as “awful.”
“I think, you think, the founding of this nation was marvelous, literally the crowning achievement of humankind,” he said. “Could you even like, much less love, something you want to fundamentally transform? (Democrats) need to be stopped.”
Johnson blamed what he characterized as Democrats’ “disdain for America” on liberals infiltrating schools and universities.
“Every major educational institution in America has been infiltrated by radical leftists,” he said. “They need to be rooted out — that’s the long-term program — but in particular, when you consider colleges of education cranking out teachers that are indoctrinating our children instead of teaching them the basics.”
After his speech, Johnson said the U.S. Senate’s role in addressing education primarily is speaking out against problems lawmakers see.
“You don’t need the federal government to fix your education system,” he said. “But we’ll utilize our platform to talk about these issues and hopefully encourage more of our fellow citizens to get involved in our education system and make sure our kids learn the basics and are not indoctrinated with what the left is pushing on them.”
Touching on policy, Johnson touted his role in shaping and passing the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and his Right-to-Try Act, which expanded patients’ access to experimental treatments.
Kaden Capp, a 20-year-old University of Wisconsin-Platteville student from Lancaster, said he has seen other young adults criticize America but that his interest in Johnson was issue-based.
“The big thing is gun rights,” he said. “And with free speech, I appreciate what the senator has done with bringing in Mark Zuckerberg (cofounder of Facebook) before Congress.”
Barnes’ campaign said in an emailed response that Johnson was trying to distract from his “out-of-touch and dangerous record.”
“From his plan to put Social Security and Medicare on the chopping block to cosponsoring an abortion ban with no exceptions for rape, incest or life of the mother — voters across the state know Ron Johnson is an out-of-touch multi-millionaire whose biggest accomplishment in Congress was delivering $215 million in tax deductions for two of his biggest donor families alone,” spokesperson Maddy McDaniel said.
(1) comment
Ron Johnson is a perfect example of what is wrong in Washington. Can’t think for himself. Toes the party line. Gave tax breaks to the wealthy. And now blames our problems on our educators? Newsflash Ron. You are the problem not our teachers.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.