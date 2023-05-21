Two individuals were recently sentenced to probation in relation to a fight outside of a Dubuque school.
Marquis L. Flowers, 20, of Dubuque, was given a deferred judgment and sentenced to two years of probation in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of unlawful assembly. With a deferred judgment, if probation and payment obligations are successfully completed, the record of the case is expunged.
Tysean P. Hubbard, 18, of Dubuque, was sentenced to two years of probation after pleading guilty to a charge of unlawful assembly.
Both Flowers and Hubbard were sentenced by Iowa District Associate Judge Robert Richter. They each were initially charged with participation in a riot but pleaded to the lesser charge.
Recommended for you
Isaiah S. Turner, 19, and Ezekial D.P. Lewis-Grayson, 18, both of Dubuque, are charged with one count each of participation in riot in relation to the same incident. They have pleaded not guilty.
Court documents state that a fight occurred on Oct. 21 outside of Alta Vista Campus.
The fight broke out when Turner and Lewis-Grayson standing by the door of the school began yelling at students exiting Flowers’ car, including Hubbard. Documents state Flowers eventually left his vehicle and joined the fight.
“It took the staff a significant amount of time to get the students to stop fighting because they kept moving around going from the sidewalk to the street, and to the other side of the street, arguing and fighting,” documents state.