Two individuals were recently sentenced to probation in relation to a fight outside of a Dubuque school.

Marquis L. Flowers, 20, of Dubuque, was given a deferred judgment and sentenced to two years of probation in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of unlawful assembly. With a deferred judgment, if probation and payment obligations are successfully completed, the record of the case is expunged.

