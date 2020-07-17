HANOVER, Ill. — Jo Daviess County authorities announced Friday that they continue to investigate a shooting earlier in the week that left one man dead and asked the public to be patient.
“The law enforcement officers and agencies involved need to take as much time as necessary to ensure they have collected as much relevant evidence and information as needed before any charging decision is made by the state’s attorney as well as to ensure they do not jeopardize the integrity of the investigation,” stated a press release from the county sheriff’s department and the county state’s attorney’s office.
Authorities received multiple 911 calls of a shooting at about 8:40 p.m. Tuesday on private property in rural Hanover. A press release states that Dana C. Clark, 47, of Galena, was confronted by David A. Van Winkle, 37, of Hanover, for allegedly trespassing.
“A physical confrontation took place between Clark and Van Winkle, at which time Van Winkle produced a firearm and fired one shot, striking Clark in the chest,” according to the release.
As of Friday, no charges have been filed.
The release states that the sheriff’s department continues to investigate the incident and has received assistance from the Illinois State Police crime scene unit and the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office.
“These agencies have been working together to gather all relevant evidence, including but not limited to, interviewing all relevant witnesses to collect statements, taking photographs and writing reports,” the release states. “Members of the state’s attorney’s office have been meeting with law enforcement officers continuously to review the facts of this investigation as they come in.”