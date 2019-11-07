The Alzheimer’s Association will conduct a free presentation on Alzheimer’s disease and dementia from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
Topics will include the warning signs of Alzheimer’s, how the disease and other forms of dementia are diagnosed and treated, what to do if you see the signs and what to expect if the disease is diagnosed, according to a press release.
Advance registration is required and can be made by calling 1-800-272-3900 or going online at alz.org/iowa.