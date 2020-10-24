Five years ago, Karla Wildberger was looking for something to do when she stumbled upon volunteer positions at Dubuque Regional Humane Society.
“I was in-between jobs, and I was looking to get involved in the community,” she said. “I love animals. Particularly, I love cats, but my husband is allergic, and we travel a lot.”
Since then, she has clocked nearly 500 volunteer hours not only helping with cats and kittens but anything else the humane society staff needs her to do.
Initially, Wildberger aided with cat “socialization” to help them get used to people before heading off to a new home. However, once she saw the back rooms in which staff took care of cats not yet ready for adoption, she wanted to take her volunteering a step further.
“I just asked, ‘Can I help back here?’ They were like, ‘Gosh, would you want to?’” Wildberger recalled. “When I’m back there, I’m cleaning kennels, doing dishes, doing laundry. Not only was I still getting my kitty time in and socialization, but I was also helping the staff. It can take over an hour to feed and clean a room.”
Wildberger also stepped up her volunteering during the COVID-19 pandemic. Like many other organizations, Wildberger said the humane society was low on staff and volunteers over the past couple of months. She came in to help take care of kittens throughout that time, even when the facility wasn’t open.
“It’s fun to watch the kittens grow and learn and play and trust you, especially during this weird time when you can’t socialize with people,” Wildberger said.
Holly Steil, Dubuque Regional Humane Society director of volunteer and foster engagement, said Wildberger has been a dedicated volunteer.
“Karla is vital to the work that we do here at the shelter,” Steil said. “Having someone there that will take the time, help out where needed, take care of the animals, basically drop everything to help out is really important to us.”
The humane society wasn’t able to have volunteers right after the pandemic began and slowly brought them back, she added. Not only did Wildberger still come in to take care of the cats, but she also took the initiative to train other volunteers to help things run smoothly, Steil said.
Since shelter staff can’t be everywhere at once, Steil said, volunteers like Wildberger who take initiative are integral to the humane society’s operation.
However, Wildberger is going to miss the staff and animals for the next few months. She recently left to work as an interim preacher in Honolulu and might not be back until February.
Dubuque shelter staff sent Wildberger off with a card, gifts and a “caveat that I had to come back,” she said.
“She has the best personality and a great attitude,” Steil said. “She’s basically like family to most of the staff.”
Wildberger said the Dubuque Regional Humane Society is a great place to volunteer for those looking, and there’s a wide variety of tasks one can do depending on interests and skill level.
“I miss the volunteering because I miss that aspect of it that gets you outside of yourself,” she said. “Whether you’re volunteering at the humane society, a food pantry, the (Dubuque) Dream Center, it stretches you beyond yourself.We all have something to offer.”