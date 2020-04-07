Lancaster Common Council members recently decided to defer for two months the collection of rent payments from State Theatres LLC, a tenant that rents the city’s Grantland Theater to screen movies at the location.
In a letter addressed to the council, owner Duane DeYoung requested that the city cease to collect quarterly payments on the $6,000 annual fee until the theater reopens.
He said the recent closure of the theater at the order of Gov. Tony Evers in response to the COVID-19 pandemic added to the financial losses the company already incurred at that location.
Meanwhile, new movie titles will not be available for screening for several weeks even after businesses reopen, as production companies have ceased filming, he wrote.
Council members did not feel comfortable waiving rent payments and recommended DeYoung look into federal relief programs.