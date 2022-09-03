Police said a Dubuque security guard was arrested on a felony charge for making threats against staff in his building.
Mark S. Krolick, 64, of 743 Louise Lane, was arrested at 1:32 p.m. Thursday at his residence on a charge of threat of terrorism.
Court documents state that police spoke with Linda J. Manders, 58, at about 12:25 p.m. Thursday. Manders is the building manager at Roshek Building, 700 Locust St.
Manders reported that she was told Krolick, a security guard in the building, was making threats to “kill himself and staff at the Roshek Building,” documents state.
Documents state that Krolick was speaking with another employee, Michael C. Coyle, 25, at about 5 a.m. Thursday.
“Mark told Coyle, ‘If I lose my camper, I will kill myself and take everyone with me,’” documents state. “Mark then told Coyle that he owns numerous guns and Mark’s family had to take them away from him due to the ongoing situation at the Roshek Building.”
Documents state that, according to Coyle, Krolick was distraught because he knew he was going to be fired in a few weeks “due to downsizing at the company.”
Manders told police that she contacted Per Mar Security, of Davenport, Iowa, at about noon Thursday. The company fired Krolick shortly after learning of the incident.
Krolick’s son, Paul D. Krolick, 25, also works at the Roshek Building, and Manders asked Paul Krolick to retrieve his father’s building key. After Mark Krolick refused to turn over his key, Manders deactivated all of Mark Krolick’s key cards due to concerns “he was coming back to the business to harm staff,” documents state.
Police spoke with Mark Krolick at about 1 p.m. Thursday, and Krolick denied saying he was “going to take everyone with him,” documents state. However, Krolick admitted to saying “a few things” because he is a “hothead.”
Krolick also told police that while he told Coyle that he had firearms, Krolick does not actually own any firearms. Krolick also gave his building key card to police.
