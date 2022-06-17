Dubuque’s city manager is recommending City Council members approve nearly $2.5 million for local nonprofit organizations in the next fiscal year.
On Monday, June 20, Dubuque City Council members are expected to consider approving contracted services agreements with eight organizations, granting them funding totaling $2.5 million in the fiscal year that begins July 1.
City Economic Development Director Jill Connors said the agreements are made annually to support nonprofits whose operations provide what city leaders deem essential services.
“These organizations are providing services to the community that we want to provide but we don’t have the staffing in house to do so,” Connors said. “We are contracting with them because we believe they need to be offered in the community.”
In addition to the agreements being considered Monday, an agreement to provide funds to the Dubuque Winter Farmers Market is expected to come before the council at a future meeting. An agreement to provide funds to Prosperity Eastern Iowa in the next fiscal year does not require council approval.
The total proposed funding for fiscal year 2023’s contracted services agreements is approximately $228,000 more than the current fiscal year, about a 9% increase.
Organizations slated to receive funding are largely the same as the current fiscal year, with the exception of the Winter Farmers Market, which is expected to receive its first contracted services agreement in fiscal year 2023 for $15,000.
Dubuque Mayor Brad Cavanagh said the city is investing in the winter market to promote food security in the community.
“When you look at something like food security, it’s challenging for the government to take that on by itself,” he said. “Together with other organizations, all of those things add up to attacking this challenge.”
The eight organizations expected to be awarded funding on Monday are Travel Dubuque, Dubuque Area Labor Management Council, Dubuque Main Street, Fountain of Youth, Dubuque Dream Center, Greater Dubuque Development Corp., Inclusive Dubuque and Project HOPE.
The majority of next fiscal year’s additional funding is going to Greater Dubuque Development Corp., which is expected to receive $836,136, compared to $713,748 in the current fiscal year, a 17% increase.
Rick Dickinson, president and CEO of GDDC, said the funding will go toward a number of the organization’s initiatives to increase the community’s workforce and to draw in new businesses.
Dickinson said the City of Dubuque’s investment in GDDC comprises 33% of the organization’s total funding.
“The city is a major partner in what we do,” he said. “It’s an investment by the Dubuque taxpayers in workforce solutions, broadband expansion, addressing the issues of slum and blight and the recruitment of new industry and retail.”
