Wisconsin’s bald eagles are making a comeback, reaching a population density great enough in the western parts of the state to compel the birds of prey to expand their territory to unoccupied regions.
With 1,684 occupied eagle nests statewide in 2019, the state’s bald eagle population remained largely unchanged from the prior year, but it is a far cry from the 108 nests counted in 1973, according to data recently released by Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
“I think it’s really encouraging that a big raptor like that can go from extirpated to pretty fully recovered,” said DNR wildlife biologist Dan Goltz. “I think they are moving into and setting up territories in places that we didn’t think would ever be suitable. They are more plastic or adaptable than we ever anticipated.”
Conducted in March and April, the survey counted occupied eagles’ nests, indicated by the presence of incubating adults, eggs, young or a repaired nest. DNR staff collected data using aerial surveys and citizen reports.
Bald eagles generally construct nests near water where they have access to freshwater fish, which forms the basis of their diet. Southwest Wisconsin, with its proximity to the Mississippi and Wisconsin rivers, makes an ideal habitat.
As nest density increases and the landscape reaches its carrying capacity for eagles, the birds are compelled to disperse from the river, said Rich Staffen, DNR zoologist and conservation biologist.
Bald eagle nests saw a slight decrease in Crawford and Iowa counties in 2019, while the number increased in Grant County. The number remained unchanged in Lafayette County.
“River and lakes are their primary habitat, but we’re finding them on smaller streams and somewhat peculiar places like out in the middle of a farm field or tree line,” Staffen said.
Iowa just recently completed its annual survey of bald eagles, but the results have not been released yet. In 2019, the survey found more than 2,900 such birds in the state — and the most along the Missouri River since Iowa officials started their count in the 1990s.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service attributes the birds’ recovery to legislation that banned the killing of eagles and the use of the pesticide DDT, which thinned the bird’s egg shells. The government also undertook efforts to improve water quality.
Goltz said eagles’ continued survival depends upon environmental monitoring for new contaminates, which can enter the food chain and impact their reproduction.
Although bald eagles were removed from the state endangered species list in 1997 and the federal list in 2007, the birds and their nests still are federally protected under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.
The DNR has conducted aerial surveys of eagle nests since 1973, making it one of the longest-running canvasses of its kind in the country.