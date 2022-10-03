A Blanding’s turtle rests on a rock at the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium on Thursday. The species of turtle is among the museum’s stable of ambassador animals, used for educational programs.
Spotted from a distance, a species of turtle at a Dubuque museum seems to be all smiles.
“When they stick their head out, with their yellow chin, they look like they have a yellow smile, so it looks like they are smiling all the time,” said Jacob Harmon, an aquarist at National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium in Dubuque. “They are easy to spot in the wild when they have their head sticking out.”
Harmon was speaking about a Blanding’s turtle, a threatened species of reptile named after William Blanding, the pioneering naturalist who first described the animal.
“These guys are probably one of my favorite aquatic turtles — mostly because they are a unique species to the Midwest and to the northeastern United States,” Harmon said.
The Telegraph Herald is regularly providing a closer look at animals at the museum. This week’s profile takes a look at a turtle known for its bright yellow chin and preference for certain types of wetland homes.
‘THEY PREFER AN EPHEMERAL WETLAND’
The museum has two Blanding’s turtles. One lives in the Backwater Marsh exhibit with ducks, some small fish and other turtles. The other is among the museum’s stable of ambassador animals, used for educational programs.
In the wild, the turtles are found where there is water. In Iowa, they are commonly found in the northcentral portion of the state.
“We find them in wetland edges around rivers, but they prefer an ephemeral wetland, which means the wetland gets water in the spring and starts drying out in the summer and will stay dry in the winter,” Harmon said. “In the winter, they will go to a deeper wetland. They will migrate slightly from deeper to shallower wetlands.”
The wetlands provide the turtles with the insects, small fish and invertebrates they prefer to eat.
‘IT’S MORE DIFFICULT THAN IT USED TO BE’
The problem for Blanding’s turtles is ephemeral wetlands are often drained for other land uses.
“These guys are a threatened species throughout the United States because their habitat is being degraded and destroyed. These guys only survive in wetland areas,” Harmon said. “They can find ephemeral wetlands, but it’s more difficult than it used to be.”
Harmon said some Blanding’s turtles have been known to travel three miles during a season as they search for wetland homes. The turtles usually move between wetland homes via streams and rivers. In the absence of streams, the turtles will travel down culverts and ditches.
“They can travel far distances,” he said.
Harmon said the turtles prefer ephemeral wetlands when it is time to mate in spring and early summer.
WATCH OUT FOR RACCOONS
The Blanding’s turtles at the museum are roughly the size of hamburgers. The animals typically range from 5 to 10 inches long.
After mating, the turtles’ eggs usually hatch in August and September. Their hatchling survival rate is low.
“They will have six to eight eggs in a clutch,” Harmon said. “They have a survival rate of about one turtle out of every clutch.”
Blame predation on the low survival rate. Predators target the young turtles or turtle eggs.
“Most of these guys will be preyed upon by raccoons and possibly coyotes,” Harmon said.
Raccoons are the most- likely predators, Harmon said, because they are more dexterous in the water, where the turtles reside.
If the turtles survive their youth, they can live for more than 60 years, according to studies.
“Once they get full grown, there aren’t a lot of predators that will try to eat them,” Harmon said.
