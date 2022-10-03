Meet the critters
Buy Now

A Blanding’s turtle rests on a rock at the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium on Thursday. The species of turtle is among the museum’s stable of ambassador animals, used for educational programs.

 Dave Kettering

Spotted from a distance, a species of turtle at a Dubuque museum seems to be all smiles.

“When they stick their head out, with their yellow chin, they look like they have a yellow smile, so it looks like they are smiling all the time,” said Jacob Harmon, an aquarist at National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium in Dubuque. “They are easy to spot in the wild when they have their head sticking out.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.