A counselor has been named the Dubuque Community School District Teacher of the Year.
Chelsea Cox, of Hempstead High School, was honored tonight at the annual Educators’ Recognition Reception hosted by Dubuque Education Association.
Cox has worked in the school district since 2004 and has been at Hempstead since 2016. She previously was an instructional coach at Carver Elementary School and a teacher at Kennedy Elementary School, a press release states.
Other finalists for the award were:
- Jeff Driscoll, an Alta Vista Campus physical education teacher
- Tiffany Duesing, a Thomas Jefferson Middle School special programs teacher
- Kris Hermsen, a Lincoln Elementary School kindergarten teacher
- Elizabeth Jenn, a George Washington Middle School math teacher
- Katie Kohl, a Marshall Elementary School fourth-grade teacher
- Katie Leibfried, a Carver Elementary School second-grade teacher
- Amy Mozena, a George Washington Middle School technology coach
- Kristie Ostrander, an Audubon Elementary School kindergarten teacher
- Ryan Spires, an Eleanor Roosevelt Middle School health/wellness teacher
George Washington Middle School Principal Brian Howes also was honored tonight with the TEAM (Together Educators and Administrators Make-it-happen) Award for his support of teacher success.
The district's substitute teachers were given the Friend of Education Award for the support they provided during the COVID-19 pandemic.