HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — When Rodger Jacobson’s older sister learned about an upcoming prom at a nearby high school, she asked if he would go with her.
It was 1952, and her boyfriend was in the U.S. Air Force and deployed to Germany, Rodger said. She never went to prom when she was in school and was desperate to have the chance.
“I said, ‘Of course, but you have to guarantee me one thing: I get to dance with the prom queen,’” Rodger said.
He had attended two other proms that year and danced with the prom queens at each. Rodger wanted to see if he could do it a third time.
He ended up dancing with Leone Jacobson — and she would later become his wife.
“I took my sister to the dance, and I am still dancing with the prom queen,” he said. “When I met Leone, (the dance) wasn’t as important as it was to keep in contact with her. She was blonde and blue-eyed and had a nice personality. I really liked her.”
After that night, Leone and Rodger dated for about a year and a half before marrying on Dec. 19, 1953. They recently celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary.
After their wedding, Rodger took a job farming with Leone’s parents and then another job at a dairy farm in Mineral Point, Wis. Soon after, Rodger left for the U.S. Army and was gone for two years. After his return, he quit farming and became a semi-tractor trailer driver.
Although he was gone for several weeks at a time, he knew Leone could manage the household and their five children — Miles Jacobson, Anita Wepking, Brian Jacobson, Lori Bray and Sonia Burkholder — while he was gone.
“It was a full-time job raising five kids,” he said.
Burkholder said her parents do everything together. He gardens and grows vegetables, and she cans. They play card games together, and for many years, they used to organize U.S. Army reunions together.
“They have done everything together over the years — dance, cards, garden (and) canning — which I think is part of the good thing in the marriage,” she said.
In the late 1980s, Rodger started looking for soldiers who were stationed with him at Fort Campbell in Kentucky. Together, he and Leone planned 35 reunions, which grew every year as friends of friends caught word of the gatherings.
“Some of the guys had stayed in the Army, and they brought guys from Vietnam, and we got in contact with guys from World War II,” he said. “I think the years we spent on these Army reunions, I realized how fantastic she was. After the kids were gone and we were doing all of this work, she just fit right in and took over everything.”
Wepking said she admires how much her mom did when her dad was on the road for work. She not only managed her and her siblings but also paid the bills, cooked and cleaned.
“My mom used to be involved in a lot of things when he was on the road,” she said.
Bray said she believes her mom’s independence is a trait her dad idealizes.
“I think he has a lot of respect for her with him being on the road and her being able to hold down the household,” Bray said. “She handled the money, cooking and the whole nine yards.”
Bray is the youngest of her siblings, and after she moved out, her dad convinced Leone to go on the road with him. Together, the two took the semi across the country.
“They got to share the road a little bit together,” she said.
Miles recalled that the weekends their dad was home with everyone were special ones.
“When he got home on the weekends, it was pretty awesome,” he said. “It’s a different type of situation when your dad is home every night during the week.”
During summers, the whole family would go to Bible camp together, Rodger said. There were no TVs or phones. He could just spend time with his family.
“It was really enjoyable to get together with the families,” he said. “We have always stayed together and had a good family life.”
Leone said she is happy about everything she and Rodger have been able to share.
“You just have to stick together and work out your problems if you can,” she said. “... To me, the special part of it is our children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. I love them all.”