News in your town

Recent sentences, deferred judgments in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County

Person who makes a difference: Drawing from personal experience, Bernard volunteer reaches out to those in need

State data show Republicans with voter registration momentum in Dubuque, surrounding counties

Men accused of sexually assaulting teen in Dubuque seek reduced bonds

Biz Buzz: Longtime business undergoes changes; Kieler retailer moves; new bar in Key West

Woman hurt in 2-vehicle crash in Dubuque

Jackson County historic preservation officials mull future of old jail building

Family of man killed during struggle with Maquoketa police hires attorney, considers lawsuit

Flameless cremation could become another option if Wisconsin bill gains traction

Police: Woman hurt in 2-vehicle crash in Dubuque

Open houses set for today at Dubuque fire stations

UW-P researcher among those investigating if Midwestern weed could become next fuel crop

Flexsteel pulls out of agreement, will redevelop Jackson Street property on its own

Week in Review: Top stories from across tri-states

Heavy rain, lightning scatters crowds at canceled Dubuque chili cook-off

Dubuque man accused of abusing teen girl to take plea deal that recommends 5-year sentence

Historic Bellevue button factory to become 'hub' for riverfront activity

Politics: Local representatives talk Republican leadership shakeup in Iowa House

Recent sentences, deferred judgments in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County

Made in the Tri-States: Lenz Monument Co. makes mark on local customers

East Dubuque officials considering move requiring all bars to close at 2 a.m.

Demystifying the Dubuque County Courthouse

Lunch menu

What's happening

Walking among art: A virtual tour through Dubuque's street mural collection

Heavy rain, lightning scatters crowds at canceled Dubuque chili cook-off

Open houses set for Sunday at Dubuque fire stations

Sherrill woman accused of stealing more than $20,000 from elderly mother pleads guilty

Time, date announced for 2019 Dubuque Halloween Parade

Dubuque residents petition city to declare 'climate emergency'

Ask the TH: Is work on the JFK/Hillcrest intersection street lights going to wrap up soon?

3 city manager finalists arrive in Platteville Wednesday for interviews

Clarke University to host mathematics festival

Police: 2 vehicles crash into building after collision at Dubuque intersection

City of Dubuque seeking applicants for City Life 'citizen's academy'

Correction

Police: 2 vehicles crash into building after collision at Dubuque intersection

Dubuque chamber releases list of 'aligned' City Council candidates