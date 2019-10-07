Two men accused of sexually assaulting an underage teen girl in Dubuque have asked that their bonds be reduced.
Agustin Bon Orduno, 36, and Ronald J. Brimmer, 21, are each charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with second-degree sexual abuse. Bon Orduno also is charged with two counts of supplying alcohol to a person under the legal age.
Both men are being held on a $50,000 cash-only bond awaiting trial in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County.
Police said the two men picked up two girls younger than 18 and took them to a Dubuque residence in July 2018, where Bon Orduno supplied alcohol to one of the girls and Brimmer.
The two men then sexually assaulted the girl who had been given alcohol, according to court documents.
Documents state that the girl reported the incident and that samples collected as part of a sexual-assault kit tested positive for Bon Orduno’s DNA. A second DNA profile was consistent with Brimmer.
Brimmer’s arraignment is set for Oct. 14.
In a motion, his attorney described the $50,000 bond as “confiscatory” and said it “guarantees the continued incarceration of the defendant.” A hearing on the motion has not been set.
Bon Orduno’s hearing on his motion for a bond reduction is set for Oct. 10.