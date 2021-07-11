PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Members of the Platteville Common Council will resume in-person meetings starting this week.
Council members will meet in person starting Tuesday, July 13. The council’s regular meetings are held at 7 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month in the council chambers at City Hall, 75 N. Bonson St.
Individuals can attend the meetings in person or watch a livestream on Zoom, according to an announcement from the city. More information about watching the livestream is available on the city’s website.
City officials will follow social distancing practices. Masks will not be required but will be available to those who want one.