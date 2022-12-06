The following notable action was taken by Dubuque City Council members on Monday.
Dubuque Museum of Art
Action: City Council members voted, 7-0, to approve a letter of support for a grant application Dubuque Museum of Art will submit to Iowa Economic Development Authority.
Background: Museum officials are raising money for a $40 million expansion of their location at 701 Locust St.
The museum has raised $30 million for the project since beginning fundraising in 2018, and officials now seek a $10 million grant through the state’s Destination Iowa program.
Museum Executive Director Gary Stoppelman previously said the project will allow the museum to display more of its permanent collection and create additional space for community events and programming.
What’s next: If the grant is approved, construction on the expansion would begin in November 2023 and be completed by November 2026.
McCoy Group
Action: City Council members voted, 7-0, to authorize Dubuque-based trucking company McCoy Group to submit a business financial assistance application to Iowa Economic Development Authority.
Background: McCoy Group intends to build a new 78,370-square-foot headquarters in Dubuque at the location of its current headquarters, 2099 Southpark Court.
Council documents state that the company intends to invest $33 million in the project and create 60 new jobs in Dubuque over a five-year period. The company is seeking $2,378,851 in incentives through Iowa Economic Development Authority, and the city plans to offer tax increment financing rebates totaling up to $2,978,213 for the project.
What’s next: Company officials intend to begin construction on the new headquarters next spring and complete the project by summer 2025. However, the project is contingent on the approval of state and city incentives.
Flora Pool
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to approve the plans, specifications, form of contract and estimated cost for the replacement of the main pool filter tanks and circulation pump at Flora Swimming Pool.
Background: The filter tanks date back to 1990 — when the pool last was renovated — and have begun to fail in recent years.
The project is estimated to cost $215,000. City documents state that simply attempting to repair the filters and pump would cost around $20,000 to $30,000 and only extend their life one year.
What’s next: The replacement is expected to be completed by May 19.
