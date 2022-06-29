A man pleaded guilty recently to a federal charge related to a Dubuque shooting.
Diangelo D. Washington, 23, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon. U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark Roberts filed documents recommending to accept the plea.
A sentencing date has not yet been set.
Documents state that Washington could be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison followed by a three-year supervised release period. There is no parole in the federal system.
Court documents state that Dubuque police responded at about 2 a.m. Oct. 31 to the area of 14th Street and Central Avenue after a disturbance was reported. While officers were investigating, they heard multiple gunshots in the area.
Three spent shell casings and a handgun were found, documents state. No injuries were reported.
Police used camera footage from the area to identify Washington as the shooter, federal court documents state. The footage shows Washington leaving a gas station at 1401 Central Ave. and firing multiple shots in the direction of a vehicle.
Washington has multiple prior felony convictions.
He originally was charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent and possession of a firearm by a felon for the shooting. However, those state-level charges were dismissed after the federal charge was filed.