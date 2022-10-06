Four community leaders were honored Wednesday morning as part of the Telegraph Herald, BizTimes.biz and Her magazine’s annual Salute to Women Awards at Diamond Jo Casino.

The honorees during the fifth annual event were Woman of the Year Teri Hawks Goodmann, director of strategic partnerships for City of Dubuque; Woman to Watch Lauren Czeshinski, an employee benefits counselor at Cottingham & Butler; Woman Who Makes a Difference Laura Chandlee, a volunteer for numerous community organizations; and Woman of Innovation Cindy Tang, president of Inspiring Community, a nonprofit that fosters collaboration, leadership and volunteerism in Platteville, Wis.

