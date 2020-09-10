DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Two people were injured when their vehicle crashed into a ditch near Dyersville.
Sarah J. McDunn, 40, of Shakopee, Minn., and Justin J. McDunn, 45, of Coon Rapids, Mich., complained of injuries from the wreck, but neither was transported to the hospital by ambulance, according to a crash report obtained Wednesday.
The crash occurred at about 1:15 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Pape and Floyd roads, north of Dyersville. The report states that Sarah McDunn was driving eastbound on Floyd Road when she failed to negotiate a curve, resulting in the vehicle going into a ditch. Justin McDunn was a passenger in the vehicle.
Sarah McDunn was cited with failure to maintain control of her vehicle.