In Iowa, 1,470 additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed between 11 a.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. Friday, pushing the total to 273,916.
The statewide death toll increased by five to 3,744.
In Wisconsin, there were 1,506 new cases Friday, pushing the total to 467,899.
There were five additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 4,679.
In Illinois, 5,742 new confirmed and probable cases were reported Friday, along with 156 additional deaths.
That pushed the state's total to 930,849 cases and 15,799 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)