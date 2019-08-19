BELLEVUE, Iowa — Bellevue school officials are determining what to do with the remainder of the land purchased last year to serve as home for a new elementary school.
Bellevue School Board members last week held a work session to discuss potential uses for property that surrounds the school district’s middle/high school building. The district purchased the property for $712,000.
The section of the property on the eastern side of the middle/high school is intended to house a new elementary school. However, voters in April struck down a $14.5 million bond issuance that would have funded the project.
Superintendent Tom Meyer said the school board intends to try for another vote. Meanwhile, discussion already has begun on what to do with the rest of the land that surrounds the northern and western sides of the high school.
“This is a 10-, 15- or even 20-year plan,” Meyer said. “Right now, we’re just talking about what the future could look like for this property.”
Ideas proposed by school board members ranged from expanding the district’s academic opportunities to improving athletics programs.
One proposal suggested the development of athletic fields and walking courses, while another proposal called for the construction of a STEM/agriculture innovation center.
School Board Member Martha Henning said she was interested in using the property to expand programming and improve the district’s football stadium.
“Our school district has so much to offer,” Henning said. “It would be great if we could continue to do that with this land.”
Additions to the existing middle/high school also were considered. Those could include a school auditorium, a fitness room or an expansion at the school’s front entrance.
Alternatively, projects like walking trails or a dog park could benefit all of Bellevue.
“We’re also looking at how this can benefit the community as a whole,” Meyer said. “We want to do what will be best for the community.”
School Board Member Mike Reed said he was interested in low-cost options that still would provide a significant positive impact.
He proposed developing green space for outdoor classrooms and additional parking.
“I want something that is not going to cost the taxpayers,” Reed said. “Right now, I think we should start small.”
Meyer said discussion over what to do with the property will not supersede efforts to build a new elementary school.
“We need to see what happens with our elementary referendum before we make any decisions,” Meyer said. “That will have an impact on us.”
Meyer said the discussion is ongoing. It likely will be one or two years before decisions are made.
“It’s a continuous discussion,” Meyer said. “Right now, we’re just looking at the possibilities.”