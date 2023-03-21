The following notable action was taken by Dubuque City Council on Monday.
Grand River Center management
Action: City Council members voted, 7-0, to approve a management agreement for the Grand River Center with OVG360.
Background: The Grand River Center has been managed by Platinum Hospitality Group LLC since the facility first opened in 2003. The most recent management agreement will expire on March 31.
In October, the city announced it was seeking management proposals for the facility, which received three responses from OVG360, Platinum Hospitality Group and VenuWorks Inc.
The draft agreement states that OVG360 would receive 12 payments each fiscal year totaling $150,000 as its management fee. OVG360 also would be paid 20% of event revenue above the event revenue benchmark, which is $1.8 million for the first year, with opportunities to earn up to $25,000 in incentives for achieving operational benchmarks.
What's next: Under the new agreement, OVG360 will manage the Grand River Center until June 30, 2028, with the potential of further renewing the management agreement in the future.
Housing project
Action: City Council members voted, 7-0, to rezone a property located southwest of the intersection of Carter Road and Kane Street.
Background: CK Construction intends to build two multi-family residential buildings on the property, with one structure containing 16 two-or-three-bedroom units and the other with 24.
Residents living around the property have previously voiced concerns to the city over the development's impact on local landscaping, parking, storm water and green space.
To move forward with the project, the developer sought and received recommendation for approval by the Zoning Advisory Commission to rezone the property from residential to planned unit development with a planned residential designation.
What's next: City documents did not provide a timeline for when construction on the new apartments is anticipated to begin.
Aldi development
Action: City Council members voted, 7-0, to amend the Plaza 20 planned unit development boundary and sign regulations to accommodate planned future development.
Background: The zoning request is tied to a new development on a parcel in Plaza 20. A building permit application previously acquired by the Telegraph Herald states national grocer Aldi intends to construct a grocery store in Plaza 20. The update to signage regulations was made to accommodate signage for a new Subway opening in the commercial area.
City documents state the completed Aldi store will cover 20,664 square feet, contain three "e-commerce" parking spots and set aside a portion of the property for future expansion.
What's next: Officials with Aldi have not returned calls by the Telegraph Herald seeking additional details on the development.
