The Iowa Court of Appeals recently overturned a lower court’s decision to suppress incriminating statements and evidence in a 2018 Dubuque drug case.
Michael M. Hillery, 53, of Dubuque, was stopped by a member of the Dubuque Drug Task Force on Nov. 14, 2018, after leaving a home in the 1900 block of Ellis Street under investigation and surveillance for illicit drug sales, according to court documents. The officer told Hillery, “That’s not to say you’re not going to jail someday for this, but I’m not looking to take you to jail today for it. I just want your cooperation,” documents state.
Hillery then provided a small plastic bag containing crack cocaine, shoved his bicycle into the officer and fled. The officer chased and apprehended Hillery, who also turned over a bag containing marijuana. He was charged in February 2019 with one count each of possession of crack cocaine and marijuana.
Hillery filed and Iowa District Court Judge Monica Wittig granted a motion to suppress any physical evidence and statements made as a result of the stop, arguing they were obtained after a promise of leniency by the officer.
The appellate court, however, ruled Wittig erred in determining the officer’s statements to Hillery constituted a promise of leniency, and that Hillery’s grounds for suppression were without merit. The appeals court remanded the case back to the lower court for further proceedings.