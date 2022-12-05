Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-state area. In addition to this update from Galena, Ill., we will share other developments in Tuesday’s edition.
A Galena resort has moved and expanded its spa.
Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa opened a new location for Stonedrift Spa at 425 Eagle Ridge Drive, in the previous location of the resort’s general store. The new spa opened at the end of October.
“We were in the basement of the resort, and we’d been there 15-plus years,” said spa Director Abbi Porter. “We just kind of outgrew the spa and felt like our level of clientele had outgrown it.”
The new spa has been in the works for about two years, Porter said, but supply chain issues and inflation delayed its completion.
“It took a lot longer than anticipated, but the anticipation was worth it,” she said.
The spa now covers nearly 12,000 square feet, tripling its previous 4,000-square-foot size. Porter said the spa now includes 13 treatment rooms and two rooms for couples, as well as a nail suite and movement studio for yoga. The spa also includes halotherapy units, she said, which involve infrared saunas and salty air to eliminate toxins and reduce stress.
New to the spa’s offerings is a salon and barbershop.
“We didn’t really have a hair salon prior to the new spa,” Porter said. “We did bridal hair, but we had no dedicated space for that. We now have a full-service salon, which includes haircuts and color, as well as a barbershop.”
People from all over the country travel to the Galena area and have visited the spa, and Porter said the feedback from guests since opening the new location has been wonderful.
“From the guest feedback, from those that lived in the area, they kept driving by the space and saying, ‘When is this going to happen?’” she said. “The new building really has that ‘wow’ factor and matches the service people are getting.”
Stonedrift Spa is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. The spa can be reached at 815-776-5772.
