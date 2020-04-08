Colton Widmeier, owner of Widmeier Lawn Care and Landscaping in Dubuque, thought business this spring would be slow because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Instead, he and his staff have been “crazy busy” with customers taking care of projects while at home.
“The workload’s there,” Widmeier said. “We’re just trying to keep everybody safe.”
Local lawn and garden experts say they have seen a spike in interest in their services recently, including from people who are at home and want to try their hand in the garden.
“It’s timely for us to want to be outside, especially with us having more time on our hands,” said Laura Klavitter, who manages the Washington Neighborhood community garden and does landscape consultation for Steve’s Ace Home & Garden. “It makes sense that more people are wanting to try their hands at doing it the themselves.”
Here are tips in seven areas from local lawn and garden experts:
Spring cleaning: Now is a good time to clean up the leaves and plant debris that accumulated in your yard over the winter, Klavitter said. You also can put down additional mulch to help with weeds.
Pruning: Exactly when and what to prune depends on the plant, Klavitter said. But at the very least, you can cut away dead and broken branches or branches that are crossing over and rubbing against one another.
“Just doing that alone, you can get a lot accomplished for the health of your plant,” she said.
Starting a garden: If you’re looking to start gardening, vegetables are a good way to try things out, said Ray Kruse, food systems program coordinator for Iowa State University Extension and Outreach for Dubuque County. He recommended planting diverse kinds of produce but keeping your garden small so you don’t get frustrated later.
Planting produce: You can plant seeds for peas, carrots, beets and lettuce in the ground now, along with starters for potatoes and onions, Klavitter said. Plants such as tomatoes, peppers and cucumbers need warmer temperatures, so plant those inside for now.
Indoor plants: If the outdoors aren’t your thing, you can re-pot and rejuvenate your house plants, Klavitter said. They will start getting more sunlight soon, which can lead to new growth.
Lawn care: From now through mid-April is a good time to start fertilizing your lawn and taking steps to prevent future weeds, Widmeier said. And the season to start mowing is probably just a couple weeks away, too.
Flowers: If you are looking for potted flowers, Kruse recommends starting with smaller transplants so you can enjoy blooms later.
“If you have those smaller-type stature plants earlier in the spring, you might not have as many blossoms now, but you’ll have more blossoms going into July,” Kruse said.