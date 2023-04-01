Local emergency management and municipal officials reported three injuries in the wake of storms that passed through the tri-state area Friday evening, as well as downed power lines and damage to buildings.

Three adults were transported to Dubuque-area hospitals Friday evening from Moon River Cabins and Riverview RV Park in Bellevue, Iowa, according to Jackson County Emergency Management Coordinator Lyn Medinger.

