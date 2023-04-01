Local emergency management and municipal officials reported three injuries in the wake of storms that passed through the tri-state area Friday evening, as well as downed power lines and damage to buildings.
Three adults were transported to Dubuque-area hospitals Friday evening from Moon River Cabins and Riverview RV Park in Bellevue, Iowa, according to Jackson County Emergency Management Coordinator Lyn Medinger.
He said one person sustained “serious” injuries while the other two sustained minor injuries after high-level winds uprooted and destroyed several trees, cabins and RV campers.
Recommended for you
Those were the only injuries reported in northeast Iowa as of this morning after storms that brought severe thunderstorms, hail and strong winds to the area. It was part of a larger storm system that stretched from the South all the way up through the upper Midwest.
Several area officials reported more widespread damage to trees, power lines and outlying buildings like sheds and garages in the wake of the storm. Most of the structural damage took place in rural areas, such as grain bins or machine sheds.
Power had been restored to much of Manchester, Iowa, after widespread outages last night, said City Manager Tim Vick. He noted that certain areas on the south and east edge of town had experienced what looked like potential tornado damage, though no tornadic activity has not yet been confirmed by the National Weather Service.
Delaware County Emergency Management Coordinator Mandy Bieber said damage assessments are ongoing countywide, as several farm and out buildings have been damaged, as well as several reports of residences with trees that had fallen on them.
“We have been very blessed that we have had no injuries,” Bieber said. “I would guess there are some people that are staying with family or friends (after damage to their homes), but (the county) is not sheltering anyone at this time.”
U.S. 20 remains closed near Manchester for downed transmission lines, Bieber said, although the hope is to have the road reopened by noon. She said another priority is restoring electricity to residents who are still without it.
Dubuque County Emergency Management Director Tom Berger said no tornadic activity was reported in Dubuque County last night, adding that the county was “lucky” when compared to other places in northeast Iowa.
He said a few sheds and other outbuildings were damaged in Dubuque, and an apartment complex on Kane Street reported roof damage. Other than that, damage seemed to be limited to downed trees and powerlines, which crews were working to clean up this morning.
He noted that it was a bit early in the year for Dubuque County to receive this type of weather, although not entirely unprecedented.
“Normally this type of storm is a summer storm,” Berger said. “But we did have the Worthington tornado in March in (1990), so we’ve seen severe weather this time of year before.”
The National Weather Service Quad Cities office is tracking damage from the storm as damage estimates continue, although it will take some time to get a comprehensive list given the widespread nature of the storm. Damage reports can be found online at bit.ly/3ZsSH5K.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.