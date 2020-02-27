The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Dorien D. Lemon, 24, no permanent address, was arrested at about 3:50 p.m. Tuesday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging tampering with a witness.
- Tricon Construction, of 2245 Kerper Blvd., reported the theft of copper wire worth $1,500 at about 3:05 p.m. Monday from the 800 block of Kerper Court.
- Elizabeth A. Hefel, 78, of Sherrill, Iowa, reported the theft of an iPhone and other items worth $510 between 11:25 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday from the 300 block of Main Street.
- Westphal & Co., of 750 Cedar Cross Road, reported the theft of a vehicle worth $30,000 at about 10:25 a.m. Monday from the area of U.S. 61/151 and the Southwest Arterial.