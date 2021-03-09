DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Almost a year after a local economic development agency purchased a Dyersville bowling alley and former restaurant, it has invested thousands of dollars into revamping the building in hopes of attracting other possible tenants to the space.
“We are working with interested parties, and we are trying to figure out what we are going to do with the other portion,” said Jacque Rahe, Dyersville Economic Development Corp. executive director. “It lends itself to some (type of) entertainment capacity.”
The agency purchased Hurricane Lanes Bowling Center and the former Royal Supper Club, 703 13th Ave. SE, early last April. Since then, the development group has replaced the building’s roof and is constructing a new front entrance for the bowling alley portion of the facility. So far, the Dyersville Economic Development Corp., along with assistance from the tenants who run Hurricane Lanes, have invested about $100,000 into improving the building, Rahe said.
“We’ve put quite a bit of an investment into it already, so now we are getting to the point where want to figure out how to make more money on it,” she said.
The portion of the building which previously operated as Royal Supper Club has been closed for some time. The space includes a restaurant, kitchen, bar area and dance floor.
Dan and Katey Kasper, who have leased the bowling alley part of the building since 2016, started painting the inside of the bowling alley and renovating a storage area to be used as a pro shop to sell bowling balls, bags, shoes and more, Katey said.
“Dan is already (running a pro shop) but he is working out of a closet right now,” she said. “The entryway is changing a little bit and then the pro shop would be off to the right.”
She said next they would like to replace the bowling alley’s computer system. As they get more work completed, she hopes someone will move into the other portion of the building and business will pick up.
“Our goal all around is to get more people in the building,” she said. “I am hoping the renovations will get people to come in and see it.”
Rahe said DEDC officials have been meeting with possible tenants interested in renting out the former supper club and have been working with the Dyersville Young Professionals and other local committees on options.
“We originally worked with the young professionals and discussed making a space with a kids zone with activities for young families,” she said. “That was kind of one of the reasons for buying it. We are just trying to get some feedback from the community for what would improve the quality of life for young families.”