POTOSI, Wis. — Authorities said a man suffered minor injuries when he fell out of a kayak Sunday on the Mississippi River.
The man was transported to Southwest Health in Platteville, according to Potosi Fire Chief Ryne Emler. Emler did not provide the man’s name.
Emler said two men were in a kayak at about 5:40 p.m. Sunday about one mile north of Point Road in Potosi when one of them fell into the water.
Potosi Fire Department responded with two boats and retrieved the man from the water and transported the other man and the kayak to land.
Emler said the men were not wearing life jackets.