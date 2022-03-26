BELLEVUE, Iowa — The Bellevue City Council this week approved increased admission fees for the city’s municipal pool, which is slated to open in May after council members amended a development agreement with Off Shore Hotel & Resort.
Members of a citizens group supporting the Cole Park municipal pool also have found a certified pool operator and plan to hold community work days to prepare the pool for the season.
City officials originally planned to keep the Cole Park pool closed after the city committed financial assistance and an annual $30,000 fee for 20 years to Off Shore in return for lower admission fees at the resort’s pool for city residents.
However, following requests from the citizens group to open the Cole Park facility, city officials and Off Shore representatives amended the agreement. The resort will offer discounted admission to Bellevue residents only during the week, with no discounted season passes or swim lessons, and the city’s annual payment to Off Shore will be cut in half to $15,000.
At a meeting Wednesday, the council approved a resolution setting daily admission at the Cole Park pool at $4 for children and $6 for adults. Season passes for Bellevue residents will range from $90 to $200 or more, depending on the number of people on the pass. Nonresidents will pay an additional $20 for each pass.
Previously, admission for city residents was $2.50 for children and $3.50 for adults, with children 4 and younger admitted for free. An individual season pass cost $40, and a family season pass cost $80.
City Administrator Abbey Skrivseth worked with pool committee member Mark Mueller and former certified pool operator Steve Engelman, who retired in December, to set the new fees and schedule.
The city plans to open the Cole Park pool on May 31. It will be open to the public from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
“It was previously open seven days a week,” said Mueller after the meeting. “Traditionally, Sunday has been rather slow, so we saw this as a cost-saving opportunity.”
Skrivseth said the city is now seeking lifeguards and hopes to hire 12 to 15 individuals.
The pool committee is working to fill positions at the pool’s concession stand and pool house with individuals who are not qualified lifeguards, according to Mueller. He said the group also found a replacement for Engelman.
“One of our committee members actually got certified last week, so we’ve covered that hurdle,” he said.
He said Engelman will complete a maintenance check at Cole Park. The group then will schedule “maintenance days,” when committee and community members will complete pre-season cleaning and equipment adjustments.
The pool operated with a net loss of about $36,000 in 2021. Skrivseth the city is currently projecting a net loss of about $6,000 for 2022.
“That’s based on last year’s numbers and some assumptions — less wages because the pool will be open less, increased fees for passes and admissions,” she said. “It’s a projection; it’s hard to say how accurate that will be. Weather plays a big role.”