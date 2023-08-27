Unemployment rates in local Iowa counties rose slightly in July compared to a year earlier, while a local county in Wisconsin boasts that state’s lowest unemployment rate, according to recently released reports.
Dubuque County’s unemployment rate was 2.9% in July, unchanged from June and up slightly from the 2.8% recorded in July 2022, according to Iowa Workforce Development.
Elsewhere in the state, Clayton County’s unemployment rate was 3.4% in July, compared to 3.3% a year earlier. Delaware County’s rate was 2.3%, up from 2.2%. Jackson County’s rate was 3.2%, up from 2.9%. Jones County’s rate was 3.1%, up from 2.8%.
Iowa’s statewide unemployment rate was 2.7% in July, down from 2.8% in July 2022.
In Wisconsin, Lafayette County’s unemployment rate was 2.2% in July — the lowest in the state — down from 2.6% in July 2022, according to the state’s Department of Workforce Development.
Crawford County’s unemployment rate was 3.2% in July, down from 3.4% in July 2022. Grant County’s rate was 2.9%, up from 2.8%, and Iowa County’s rate was 2.5%, down from 2.6% a year ago.
Statewide, Wisconsin’s unemployment rate was 3.2% in July, up from 3.1% in July 2022.
In Illinois, Jo Daviess County’s unemployment rate was 4.1% in July, up from 3.1% a year earlier, according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security.
Statewide, Illinois’ unemployment rate was 4% in July, down from 4.4% a year earlier.
Nationwide, the July unemployment rate was 3.5%, with 5.8 million unemployed people, according to the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics. The July 2023 U.S. rate was unchanged from the July 2022 rate.