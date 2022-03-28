Dyersville Family Restaurant owner Abby Sejdini (from left) and servers Kayleen Ellerbach, Brittany Jasper and Rylee Davis in the newly renovated business in Dyersville, Iowa, on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.
Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-states. In addition to this update from Dyersville, Iowa, we will share other local developments in Tuesday’s edition.
A Dyersville restaurant has opened back up with new hours following an extensive remodel.
Dyersville Family Restaurant, 226 First Ave. E., recently reopened following a four-week closure. During that time, everything from the flooring to the kitchen equipment was replaced.
“My favorite part is just getting people’s reaction,” said owner Abby Sejdini. “They’re amazed when they see it. They say it doesn’t even look like the same place.”
Sejdini said the restaurant began six years ago with her husband, Lumi, as one of the cooks. She said they initially began by renting the space.
But after buying the building last year, she said she decided to remodel.
“It was in need of a little update,” she said. “And when you start, you don’t know when to stop.”
The restaurant still includes both booth and table seating for families. But the carpeted flooring was taken out, and the brick wallpaper was replaced with white walls adorned with plants.
Sejdini said she wanted to focus on neutral colors to make the eatery feel more modern and warm.
Also added was a neon sign featuring a famous quote from the Field of Dreams movie: “Is this heaven? No, it’s Iowa!”
Sejdini said the kitchen also has new equipment. The façade of the building is not yet finished, but she said that work should be complete by the end of the month.
Plans are also in the works for a more easily accessible entryway.
Dyersville Family Restaurant also has a new logo featuring an egg frying in a pan.
The logo ties in with the eatery’s increased emphasis on breakfast, as Sejdini said they will no longer be open during dinner hours.
“We’re the only family restaurant where you can bring in your family and have breakfast,” she said. “The support we get is amazing. We’re thankful to be here.”
Dyersville Family Restaurant is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays. The restaurant can be reached at 563-875-0033 or at dyersvillefamilyrestaurant.com.