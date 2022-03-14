GALENA, Ill. -- Galena's skate park will be closed for nearly three weeks for scheduled maintenance.
The city announced that the skate park in Recreation Park will be closed from today through April 1, though that timeline could be impacted by weather conditions.
The work to be completed includes painting ramps and support structures.
For more information, visit cityofgalena.org or call City Hall at 815-777-1050.
