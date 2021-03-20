HANOVER, Ill. — A Stockton principal has been hired as superintendent of the River Ridge, Ill., school district.
Colleen Fox, principal of Stockton Elementary School, will start her new position on July 1. She will be paid a salary of $120,000, according to River Ridge board meeting minutes.
“River Ridge is really just an outstanding school district on a lot of levels, and (I) just was really excited for the opportunity to be part of that team moving forward,” Fox said.
Fox said she was drawn to the district because it already is strong in terms of its facilities, staff and opportunities available to students. She and her husband also are from Jo Daviess County and have family in the area.
“My hope is to be able to come in and, one, learn what it is that they’re doing but, two, how can I help either support or grow or enhance what it is that already exists at River Ridge,” Fox said.
Fox has been working as an educator for more than 20 years, starting her career as an elementary school teacher in Warren. She later took time off to raise her family but continued substitute teaching and coaching. She later took a job as a part-time and then a full-time teacher in Stockton before becoming elementary principal nine years ago.
She also spent two years as Stockton’s superintendent, from 2018 to 2020. In the latter year, school board members opted not to renew her superintendent contract in a split vote but retained her as a principal.
Fox said she wanted to step back into a superintendent role and that she feels ready to start a new chapter in River Ridge.
“I felt through the interview process that I’m excited to work with the team, and that team includes the school board, the teachers, all of the people that make River Ridge what River Ridge is,” Fox said. “So I’m very excited to be a part of that.”
Fox will replace current River Ridge Superintendent Brad Albrecht, who is retiring at the end of the school year.
In response to a request for comment, School Board President G. Allen Crist wrote in an email to the Telegraph Herald that Fox was one of the most qualified applicants for the position.
Crist wrote that Fox “will contribute a lot to our district,” noting that her strengths include organization, hard work, experience, commitment to the district and the priority she puts on children’s education.
Those are “qualities we had with our present superintendent,” Crist wrote.