A former Dubuque County treasurer was among three more men sentenced to probation in connection with a prostitution sting.
Former County Treasurer Randy L. Wedewer, 60, of Epworth, Iowa, was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to one year of informal probation after pleading guilty to a charge of prostitution.
Wedewer also was granted a deferred judgment by Iowa District Associate Judge Stephanie Rattenborg. With a deferred judgment, if probation and payment obligations are successfully completed, the record of the case in expunged.
Kevin V. Stanton, 63, of Cuba City, Wis., was sentenced to two years of informal probation by Iowa District Associate Judge Mark Hostager after pleading guilty to prostitution.
Joshua J. Vondran, 40, of Epworth, was sentenced to two years of probation and given a deferred judgment by Iowa District Associate Judge Robert Richter after pleading guilty to prostitution.
Both Wedewer and Stanton must pay an $855 civil penalty and a $1,000 human trafficking surcharge. Vondran must pay a $2,500 civil penalty and a $1,000 human trafficking surcharge.
The three men were among 11 men charged with prostitution as part of a joint operation conducted by the Dubuque Police Department, Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department and Iowa State Patrol on Feb. 8 and 9.
Court documents filed in the cases state, “The operation consisted of undercover agents posting an ad on social media sites offering sexual services (including any and all sex acts) for money and provided a location to those individuals that answered the ad wanting to purchase sexual services.”
Those arrested responded to the ad and arranged a meeting with undercover officers at a Dubuque hotel. Those arrested offered money for sexual acts, ranging from $75 to $250.
Court documents state that Wedewer “purchased or offered to purchase” services in the amount of $75, Stanton offered $160 and Vondran offered $140.
Wedewer was serving as county treasurer at the time of his arrest. He resigned two days later.
Two other men arrested in the sting have been sentenced to probation, and the six other cases are pending.