CASSVILLE, Wis. — The crash of river waves melded with songbird melodies recently in the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge at Cassville.
A gravel road winds across the refuge, which is a mix of wetlands, prairies and forested areas.
It is along this road that co-owners ITC Midwest, American Transmission Co. and Dairyland Power Cooperative hope to run the controversial Cardinal-Hickory Creek transmission line.
Project leaders met with the Telegraph Herald this week at the refuge to discuss public perceptions and concerns around the project. They said the piece of the line that cuts through the refuge would be minimally disruptive and reduce transmission infrastructure in the area.
Opponents of the project continue to contend, however, that federal law precludes building in the refuge at all.
The 102-mile, 345-kilovolt transmission line would stretch from Dubuque County to Dane County, Wis. About 1% of the line, or less than 1.5 miles, would cut through the wildlife refuge, a fact that has held the project up in litigation for more than a year.
As proposed, the contested area of the Cardinal-Hickory Creek line would be built along Oak Road, a gravel road that twists through grassy land in the refuge.
ITC spokesperson Rod Pritchard said the line built along existing road would be minimally disruptive to the landscape, especially in comparison to trying to build in some of the refuge’s more heavily wooded areas.
He said claims that the refuge would be overtaken by “20-story-tall” towers were “definitely not true.”
One structure along the Mississippi River would stand nearly 200 feet tall to be able to cross the river in adherence with Coast Guard rules, Pritchard said. All other lines in the refuge, however, would stand around 75 feet tall at most, about the height of the tree line or lower.
Opponents of the line, however, said these sorts of specifics don’t matter much in the face of federal laws that prevent building in the refuge in the first place.
“It’s not a matter of assessing whether the particular spot they picked is better than another spot they could have picked (in the protected area), it’s more that you can’t use land in the refuge at all,” said Scott Strand, senior attorney at Environmental Law & Policy Center, the organization representing opponents in the legal battle.
“Even if it isn’t ‘that bad,’ it doesn’t matter under the law,” he said. “You can’t go through the refuge.”
Pritchard and ATC spokesperson Alissa Braatz pointed to a more-than-350-page alternative crossing analysis that analyzed seven potential river crossing sites as showing that they considered all options for the line. Still, opponents said more could have been done to consider alternative routes or options.
U.S. District Judge William Conley sided with these opponents in January when he ruled the line could not cross the wildlife refuge, saying the presence of a transmission line would be incompatible with its mission.
He also concluded that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Rural Utilities Service failed to comply with federal law when they conducted environmental reviews of the project.
Project owners have filed an appeal, which recently was backed by several federal agencies. Both sides currently are preparing and perfecting legal arguments for that appeal, in which oral arguments are anticipated to begin in September.
There are already two other transmission lines running through the refuge, which eventually turn into one “double-circuit” line connecting to the Stoneman substation in Cassville.
If the Cardinal-Hickory Creek line is approved, one of the existing lines would be removed and the other double-circuited with the new line. The land around which the old lines were located would be reforested. The work would reduce the number of transmission structures in the refuge from 28 to 14.
“This project will leave the refuge with much less transmission infrastructure than what is currently here,” Pritchard said.
Braatz and Pritchard said the proposed route along Oak Road is preferable because the older line was built for lower voltage. The new line also would be farther away from the Cassville airport and other buildings and mostly would follow existing right-of-way.
When asked about the Stoneman line, opponents reiterated the importance of adhering to legal uses of refuge areas.
The older line was built before federal laws tightened. However, current laws make it illegal for existing projects to “expand or extend” in the refuge by doing something such as creating a new line, Strand said.
“If you’re going to set aside land for only wildlife, then you have to really protect it,” he said. “The point of the law is that the only legitimate use, the only legal uses are wildlife protection.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.