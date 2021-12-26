A fire caused about $67,000 worth of damage to a Dubuque house on Friday night, but no injuries were reported.

The incident happened at about 9:45 p.m. at 1945 Ungs St. in a three-bedroom, split-level home. Firefighters were on scene for about two hours.

The blaze impacted one room in the structure, but an incident report did not specify the location of the fire, said Greg Harris, assistant chief of the Dubuque Fire Department.

No injuries were reported following the incident.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation, Harris said.

