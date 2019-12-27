The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Sherry A. Griffin, 42, of 1913 Jackson St., No. 202, was arrested at about 2:30 a.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of Jackson Street on a charge of interference with official acts and a warrant charging failure to appear in court. Court documents state that she then had methamphetamine on her when she was booked into jail, leading to a charge of possession of contraband in a correctional institution.
- Austin E. Williams, 19, no permanent
- address, was arrested at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of Jackson Street on charges of interference with official acts and possession of methamphetamine, of marijuana and of drug paraphernalia, as well as warrants charging failure to appear in court.
- Earnest J. Hunt, 18, of 30 E. 15th St., was
- arrested at about 2:55 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of possession of crack with intent to deliver.
Eric Pledger, 29, of Chicago, was arrested on Monday in Dyersville, Iowa, on a charge of domestic assault impeding airflow causing injury. Court documents state that he assaulted Chante Hightower-Burch, 30, of Dyersville, inside her residence.