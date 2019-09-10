The Village of Cassville will flush its water mains this week.
The effort will run from about 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, according to the press release.
“Residents may notice lower-than-normal water pressure and some discolored water during the flushing period and should avoid doing laundry until the flushing is completed,” the release states. “Be sure to flush the water lines in your home or building after flushing to clear any sediment or air that may be trapped in the pipes. Water mains are flushed at least twice a year to help circulate water in the mains and to ensure fire hydrants are operating properly.”