A rural Dubuque man previously charged with prostitution recently was arrested on three more counts.
Bruce W. Menadue, 41, was arrested on warrants charging three counts of prostitution and one count of fifth-degree theft, as well as several other court-related violations.
Two of the recent prostitution charges stem from messages sent on Facebook by Menadue via pages he had set up with two other names, Dominick Fredrick and Dominick Kirkpatrick, according to court documents. In both cases, he offered money for sexual favors.
The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information for victims of alleged sexual crimes.
The third recent prostitution charge stemmed from a woman who went to Menadue’s residence in April to buy an item. Menadue, who called himself Domnick Fredrick, offered money from his disability check in exchange for sexual favors. He later sent Facebook messages to the woman’s husband with a similar offer.
The new theft charge relates to shoplifting from Menards, 5300 Westside Drive.
Menadue previously was arrested and charged with prostitution in January for allegedly leaving a note for a woman in Laundry Max, 1650 University Ave., saying he would be willing to pay $700 to have sex with her.
Additionally, Prairie du Chien, Wis., police in August sought public tips to locate Menadue “in connection with multiple cases of soliciting prostitution.” They advised he might be using the alias Scott Kirkpatrick.He was arrested the following day, though online court records do not indicate any new criminal charges filed against him since.