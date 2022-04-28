BELLEVUE, Iowa — Bellevue residents and officials gathered this week to discuss and plot a future vision for the city of about 2,100 people.
Patrick Callahan, of Callahan Municipal Consultants, facilitated the session and guided the 44 attendees through five main categories of concern: city strengths, accomplishments, issues, policies to enact and capital projects. The purpose of the session was to guide city leadership toward projects and policies identified as important.
Callahan sees many positives in Bellevue.
“You have a lot going for you,” he said. “You have a lot of advantages. People from the outside looking in like what they see.”
The first round of input was residents stating what they like about living in Bellevue. The answers included a safe community and small-town atmosphere, cost of living, natural beauty and recreational opportunities. Unlike some other small towns, one respondent noted that Bellevue has high-speed internet, medical practitioners, a grocer, Realtors and a car dealership — enough essential services that one doesn’t have to leave town for them.
Highlighted among recent accomplishments is the city’s downtown incentive program, which gives financial incentives to make improvements to properties and provide housing opportunities through upper-story development. Other achievements recognized by attendees were new owners assuming control of long-term businesses, uniform trash collection bins, radium treatment equipment, a full-time paramedic and updating the city’s electric generation capacity. Bellevue is distinct in that it has its own electric service, something Callahan said was a “major asset.”
The portion of the session outlining attendees’ desired programs and policies, and then prioritizing capital construction projects, was the heart of the meeting. Callahan asked attendees to vote on their top five selections each from policies and then construction.
For programs and policies, the votes overwhelmingly went to the top three of: code enforcement to clean up properties; having garbage and recycling picked up every week; and improving safety on the city’s bike trail. Other popular programs people would like to see enacted were updating the zoning code, annexing land south of town, better enforcement of speeding and ordinances, improving downtown parking and creating an exit strategy for city government to leave cable TV regulation. City Council Member Tom Roth said it is quickly becoming financially prohibitive for the city to continue its oversight.
Callahan said code enforcement is often a point of concern in small towns.
The most popular construction projects were to develop Felderman Park, build a new school and recreation center, and tied for third were building a day care facility, building a new outdoor swimming pool and working with the state to extend the bike trail south.
Issues and concerns for Bellevue also echoed many other small towns’ needs as well as national dilemmas. The public identified children’s day care as a significant need along with aging schools and infrastructure, as well as housing for seniors. Other issues mentioned were downtown parking, housing costs, taxes and cost of public services, and available land for growth.
Abbey Skrivseth, city administrator and clerk, said the city is paying about $1,600 for the sessions and a follow-up meeting is scheduled for May 16. She said it will be a work session during which the results of this meeting will be discussed in detail.