Authorities have released the name of the 80-year-old woman found dead in a Dubuque residence Thursday.

Berniece M. Williamson is the subject of a “suspicious death investigation,” according to Dubuque Police Department Lt. Ted McClimon.

Dubuque police and firefighters responded to her residence 2185 Clarke Drive at about 4:45 p.m. Thursday “for a medical assist" and found her dead in the residence.

“We’re still investigating, conducting interviews and following up on leads,” McClimon said. “We’re still trying to sort through things.”

