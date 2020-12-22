Notable action taken by Dubuque City Council on Monday included the following.
Roshek Building
development agreement
Action: City Council members voted, 7-0, to approve an amendment to the development agreement with Heartland Financial USA, Cottingham & Butler and Roshek Property LLC, for the companies’ acquisition of and investment in the Roshek Building. The amendment extends the deadline set for the city to construct a new parking facility, alters the agreement’s job growth requirements and removes restrictions on how the building can be improved.
Background: The companies announced their intention to expand into the Roshek Building in late 2019. The original development agreement drafted with the city promised that $2.85 million would be invested in improvements to the building, along with creating an additional 32 jobs.
The amendment extends the deadline set for the city to create a 500-space parking facility from Dec. 31, 2022, to Dec. 31, 2023. Additionally, the required job growth no longer requires the employees to physically work at the Roshek Building full-time. Employees working from home can be counted, as long as they have a designated work space in the building.
The amendment lifts the requirements on how the companies were to invest in improvements to the building.
What’s next: Both Cottingham & Butler and Heartland Financial have already taken possession of the Roshek Building. Lynn Fuller, executive vice president for Heartland Financial, said there remains uncertainty over when employees will return to the office due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He added that investment in the Roshek Building has already far exceeded the requirements set out in the original development agreement.
Asbury recreation
Action: City Council members voted, 7-0, to approve a memorandum of understanding allowing the city’s Leisure Services Department to take over the city of Asbury’s summer recreation programming for 2021.
Background: Asbury officials proposed handing over their summer recreation programs to Dubuque following the departure of Asbury’s recreation director last winter. A review of the program determined that the city of Asbury would save money by allowing Dubuque to handle its summer programs, instead of re-hiring for the recreation director position.
What’s next: The city of Asbury will pay Dubuque $7,500 as part of the agreement. After this first summer, the agreement will need to be re-approved by Asbury and Dubuque City Council.
CBDG funds
Action: City Council members voted, 7-0, to approve allowing the Iowa Economic Development Authority to provide the city with $521,469 in CARES Act funding.
Background: Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the city has received funding to provide support to residents. The funds are allocated to the city due to its status as a community development block grant entitlement community. The city intends to use the funds to expand its utility and rental assistance program, along with partnering with local nonprofits for rapid re-housing initiatives.
What’s next: The city is required to spend all of the funds by July 31, 2023.