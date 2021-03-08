Dubuque City Council's new member has begun her first term.
On Monday evening, Susan Farber was sworn into the City Council at the beginning of a special budgetary hearing session.
Farber, who was elected on March 2, will fill the City Council's Ward 1 seat, formerly held by Kevin Lynch.
Lynch was appointed by City Council members last summer after Council Member Brett Shaw announced his resignation from the seat because he was moving. However, a citizens' petition calling for a special election was submitted in August.
Farber would go on to defeat her opponent, John Pregler, in the special election, garnering 702 votes, while Pregler received 670.
Farber, who owns Magoo's Pizza in Dubuque, will be up for re-election this year on Nov. 2. This is the first time she has served in public office.