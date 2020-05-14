The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Evian A. Sykes, 27, of 570 Alta Vista St., was arrested at 11:47 a.m. Wednesday at his residence on charges of domestic assault and first-degree harassment. Court documents state that he assaulted Jatika L. Williams, 27, at their residence.
- Tina M. Keck, 42, of 440 Lowell St., was arrested at 6:04 p.m. Tuesday at her residence on charges of domestic assault and two counts of child endangerment. Court documents state that she assaulted Christopher J. Keck, 46, at their residence in the presence of two children.
Eliel B. Brown, 28, of Chicago, was arrested at 11:25 p.m. Tuesday at 1501 Jackson St. on charges of domestic assault impeding airflow, domestic assault with injury, false imprisonment, interference with official acts, obstruction of emergency communications and providing false identification information. Court documents state that he assaulted Lauren T. Alexander, 30, of 1501 Jackson St., No. 104, at her residence.