The number of “shots-fired” incidents in Dubuque spiked in 2019 compared to the prior year, but the total was lower than the city’s seven-year average.
There were 16 instances of gunshots being fired with criminal intent last year, with two injuries, according to the Dubuque Police Department.
And there were three shootings in the city in the early-morning hours of Wednesday — the first day of 2020 — that left one injured and one man charged with attempted murder.
In contrast, there were only five shots-fired incidents in 2018 — the lowest total since 2011.
From 2012 to 2018, the city averaged a little more than 19 per year, spiking in 2015 with 33.
If you add in 2019, Dubuque has averaged 18.9 shootings per year since 2012.
Dubuque man charged with homicide for crash
A Dubuque man was arrested Tuesday on multiple charges, including vehicular homicide. He is accused of driving while intoxicated when he caused a crash that killed a woman and her unborn child.
John E. Hoffman, 69, of 1685 Hickson Ave., faces charges of homicide by vehicle, nonconsensual termination of a human pregnancy and serious injury by vehicle. His bond was set at $250,000 during a hearing Tuesday morning in Iowa District Court for Dubuque County.
If convicted of all charges, Hoffman faces up to 40 years in prison. His next court hearing is set for 10:30 a.m. Jan. 10.
Police said Hoffman was intoxicated while he was driving north on U.S. 52 between St. Donatus and Key West at about 6:30 p.m. Nov. 9. On that stretch of roadway, there is one northbound lane and two southbound lanes. Witnesses told authorities that he was driving in the middle lane of traffic — the fast lane for southbound traffic — and that two southbound vehicles “had to take evasive action to avoid colliding with” his pickup truck.
He then crashed into a southbound vehicle driven by Hannah Ruggeberg, of Bellevue, Iowa, near the highway’s intersection with Bradel Cove Road.
man accused of human trafficking takes plea deal
Despite the prior misgivings of a different judge, a Dubuque man accused of human trafficking and pimping was allowed to plead guilty to only the latter charge Monday without admitting he committed the crime.
John R. Hart, 68, of 2180 St. Celia St., entered an Alford plea in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County for the charge of pimping. Such a plea is not an admission of guilt, but the defendant acknowledges that sufficient evidence for a conviction exists.
As part of a plea deal, the human trafficking charge will be dismissed.
Iowa District Court Judge Thomas Bitter accepted Hart’s plea.
“There is a factual basis for the plea,” Bitter said. “To help support the factual basis, I have relied upon the minutes of testimony and have considered the purported expected testimony of the witnesses as described in the minutes of testimony.”
Originally scheduled for the previous week, Judge Monica Wittig moved Hart’s plea hearing to Monday after she was heard in the courtroom conversing with attorneys, stating Hart’s charges were too “highly offensive” for her to accept an Alford plea.
She then acted on a request to reschedule the plea hearing.
Hart was arrested in May 2017 following a months-long investigation into suspected prostitution at Dubuque massage parlors owned by him and Meirong Li, 56. Both were charged with pimping and human trafficking.
First Day Hike draws 350 to Mines of Spain
The yearlong celebration of the 100th anniversary of Iowa state parks started off strong in Dubuque, with 350 people hitting the trails Wednesday at Mines of Spain State Recreation Area for the annual First Day Hike.
It marked the largest turnout yet at Mines of Spain for the New Year’s Day event, which was held for the sixth year.
Participants chose from two routes — a two-mile hike through the park’s woodlands and a one-mile jaunt on the mostly paved trail through the prairies.
The latter was planned for families with children and hikers who needed the more-accessible, paved trail.
That hike was led by Elli Lineburg, the manager of Mines of Spain and Bellevue (Iowa) State Park. She stopped along the way to show children the tracks of native animals — some in the snow and others in photographs.
She said after the hike that educating kids is one of the best reasons to celebrate Iowa’s state parks.
Panel votes against zoning change for proposed venue
City of Dubuque officials on Thursday voted against a zoning change that would have paved the way for a new event venue along Manson Road.
By a 4-0 vote, Dubuque Zoning Advisory Commission members recommended against rezoning the property from single-family residential to commercial use.
The request will now be considered by the Dubuque City Council. Because zoning commission members opposed the change, a supermajority of council members would have to support the request.
Kristin and Steve Vaassen, who reside on Manson Road, had made the rezoning request in hopes of turning a historic, century-old barn on their property into a space that could house corporate events, weddings and other gatherings.
Commission members complimented the concept but said they could not support it in that particular location.
“It’s a good project,” said Commission Member Steve Baumhover. “But located in this area, I feel it would be inappropriate.”
More than 50 people attended the hearing, and many took to the podium to express their opposition.
2 businesses planning to move to Millwork District
A pair of established businesses soon will relocate to Dubuque’s Millwork District.
Adam’s Dance Connection, a dance studio at 4855 Asbury Road, will relocate to Schmid Innovation Center, 900 Jackson St., on Feb. 1. Meanwhile, women’s clothing store The Midwest Girl will make the short move from Cable Car Square to 898 Jackson St. in early spring.
Adam Kieffer, owner of Adam’s Dance Connection, said he hopes to add to a growing sense of momentum in the area.
“There is already a lot going on in the Millwork District, and in the years ahead, it is really going to develop into a bustling place,” he said. “I hope the studio will bring some extra vibrancy there.”