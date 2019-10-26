EASTMAN TOWNSHIP, Wis. — Authorities said a man is in critical condition after he was shot in the head while driving away from a cabin in rural Crawford County.
According to a Crawford County Sheriff’s Department press release, a woman called 911 at 1:20 a.m. Friday to report a shooting. She said she was a passenger in a vehicle when the driver was shot in the head.
The woman, who was not identified in the press release, said she and the shooting victim, a 47-year-old Monticello, Wis., man, had given a man they had met at a local tavern a ride out to a cabin on Martin Lane.
The woman, a 40-year-old from Soldiers Grove, said she and the driver continued socializing with the man they had met at the tavern. They spent about 45 minutes inside an “RV-type camper” by the cabin before leaving, according to the release.
As the two were driving away, someone allegedly shot through the vehicle’s back window, striking the driver in the head. Authorities said the victim was airlifted to University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics, while the woman was uninjured.
Crawford County authorities later apprehended a 47-year-old Roscoe, Ill., man in connection to the incident. The release does not include his identity, nor does it indicate charges have been filed.