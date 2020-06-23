Robert Howe can be found practicing disc golf pretty much every day.
The Galena, Ill., resident has played the game at courses around the U.S. and enters competitions every time he gets the chance. He even has a course set up on his property.
To Howe, the sport is like a big puzzle — selecting just the right flying disc to get him to the target with the fewest number of throws.
“At the surface, it’s a very simple thing,” Howe said. “But then, as you take it a little more serious and as you get a little more exposure to it, it gets bigger and bigger.”
Disc golf has attracted a strong following in the tri-states, with players keeping local courses busy. That lines up with a global trend in which more people are taking part in the sport.
Local players and officials tie that popularity to how easy it is to access — you pick out a good disc, then head to a course.
It also happens to be social distancing-friendly, which local officials say makes the game a good option for people trying to get outside this summer.
“It’s a sport that’s basically for anybody and everybody,” said Scottie Lee, of East Dubuque, Ill., a partner with Kronk Disc Golf. The business specializes in setting up temporary courses and raised funds to open a course in East Dubuque.
A popular option
The popularity of disc golf appears to have been growing worldwide in recent years.
The Professional Disc Golf Association, the sport’s governing body, counted 53,366 active members in 2019, a 75% increase since 2015. The organization also had a record of about 8,500 courses around the globe in 2019, up 54% from 2015.
Brett Blewett, president of the Dubuque Disc Golf club, likewise noted that the sport’s popularity seems to be growing nationally, regionally and locally.
“I think more people are finding out about it through social media, and more courses throughout the area have also increased the traffic,” Blewett said. “It’s also just economically viable, as well, and it’s a way to maintain your distance while still exploring the outdoors.”
In Dyersville, Iowa, the city course at Westside Park has been so popular that city officials just finished installing new tee pads this month, Parks and Recreation Director Gavin Nadermann said.
“I think the number one big thing (is) it’s free,” he said. “You can disc golf as much as you want ... and it doesn’t cost you anything. All you’ve got to do is buy a disc.”
Luke Peters, parks and recreation director for the City of Platteville, Wis., said popularity of the city’s disc golf course seems to have peaked a few years ago, but it gets regular use.
Kaytlan Moeller, a naturalist for the Dubuque County Conservation Board, said she has seen use of the disc golf course at Swiss Valley Park spike during the COVID-19 pandemic, with probably 30 to 50 people using it on an average day and more on the weekends.
That tracks with the general increase in visitors that conservation staffers have seen at county parks as people spend more time outdoors during the pandemic, Moeller said. It’s also easy to practice social distancing while out on a disc golf course, she said.
“It’s just easy to achieve because often, people don’t want to play right on top of each other,” she said.
Love of the game
Blewett got hooked on disc golf 17 years ago, after he and a friend learned about the sport and checked out the course at Veterans Memorial Park in Dubuque.
“(We) started meeting some of the people in the local scene, and everyone was super welcoming,” he said. “It was hard to do anything else after that.”
These days, he focuses on growing the sport locally. Dubuque Disc Golf is in the process of becoming a nonprofit organization so it can seek grants to improve the course at Veterans Memorial Park and potentially bring a new course to the area.
Pat Schwab, of Dubuque, loves that disc golf is competitive but not mean-spirited. Players root for one another even as they’re giving their best efforts. He also enjoys traveling to play at new courses.
“It’s a game where a tree can be in your way, and it completely changes your shot,” Schwab said. “You can turn a simple looking piece of property into a pretty fun disc golf course.”
His advice to people looking to try out disc golf is to buy a mid-range disc, then get out there and play. There’s no wrong way to get started, he said.
“Get out and enjoy yourself in the outdoors,” Schwab said.