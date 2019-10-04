The spiciness of a bacon jam on a bacon apple muffin piqued the attention of a table full of judges on Thursday evening.
“That hot sauce is really hot,” Mary Jo Kenneally said. “It’s got some kick to it.”
They didn’t have too long to dwell on the dish, however, as it was soon followed by a tray laden with Cajun bacon-wrapped shrimp and water chestnuts.
After that came the smokey bacon bread sticks and loaded homemade kettle chips with bacon.
“It gets to the point where if you finish it — with how many we’ve had — it’s good,” said Dan Wellik, another of the judges.
Hundreds of people turned out to the Grand River Center on Thursday to celebrate the quintessential pork product at this year’s Dubuque Area Baconfest, which raises money for Area Residential Care. The nonprofit provides services to people with intellectual disabilities.
“All in all, it’s a win-win-win,” said Chuck Davis, a member of ARC’s board of directors who served as a judge.
The smell of bacon wafted through the air at the event venue Thursday, as vendors lined the room to serve up bacon-wrapped, bacon- topped and otherwise bacon- infused dishes.
The judges, however, were kept away from the fanfare as they sampled each dish so as to keep its creator a secret. Vendors competed to earn the prize of best appetizer, best main dish, best dessert, best overall or the people’s choice award.
Regardless of who created it, though, it wasn’t hard for the judges to find things to like.
“I love bacon,” Davis said. “You can’t go wrong if it’s got bacon in it.”
Despite the fact that all the dishes had a common ingredient, Wellik noted that there still was plenty of variety.
“If you’d told me I was going to have a bacon-wrapped potato popper with avocado sauce on it, it probably wouldn’t happen if not for this,” he said.
This year’s Baconfest featured dishes from 15 different vendors, according to Jonathan Carpenter, event coordinator for ARC. Organizers sold about 300 tickets ahead of the event, but expected more to purchase their tickets at the door.
“The more events like this Dubuque has, the better, helping local nonprofits,” Carpenter said.
Away from the judges’ tables, Lisa Sanger, of Lancaster, Wis., weighed her favorite dishes after trying a variety of options.
“I’m sipping my bacon old-fashioned and thinking about it,” she said, showing off the drink garnished with a slice of orange and a slice of bacon.
Sanger said she appreciated all the different kinds of dishes that the vendors cooked up.
“The variety is fun to see, what they can do with bacon, and it’s a great cause,” she said.